Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

