Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wassim Fares acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

