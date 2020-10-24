Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.27

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 24543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. BidaskClub upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

