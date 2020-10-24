Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. Citigroup cut Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut Bayer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank cut Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Bayer stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Bayer has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

