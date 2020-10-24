Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNKXF. Berenberg Bank raised Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Bankia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankia alerts:

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.