Bank OZK Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

