Bank OZK Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.