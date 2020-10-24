Bank OZK Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bank OZK cut its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.