Bank OZK Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank OZK boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

