Bank OZK Buys 1,544 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

