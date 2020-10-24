Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 482,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

