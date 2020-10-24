Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

