Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.45

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 1545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

BMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $847.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.70). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.