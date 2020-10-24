Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.