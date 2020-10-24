AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AZZ by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 390,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,497 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

AZZ opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.33 million, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.43. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.