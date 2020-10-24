Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

