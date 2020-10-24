Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $149.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.