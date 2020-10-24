Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

