Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $7.06 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

