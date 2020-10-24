Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $129.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

