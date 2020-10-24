Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

