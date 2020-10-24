Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 147.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

