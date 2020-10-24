Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of CRM opened at $250.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,767 shares of company stock valued at $176,819,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

