Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

