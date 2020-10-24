Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $329.61 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

