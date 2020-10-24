Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

