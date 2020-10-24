Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

Shares of NVDA opened at $543.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

