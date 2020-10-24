Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

