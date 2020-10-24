Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.