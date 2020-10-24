Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlassian in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.49 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $216.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -144.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

