ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.60.

Shares of ASML opened at $378.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.74. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $409.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

