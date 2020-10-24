Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

