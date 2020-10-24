Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

ASC opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

