Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.26. Aptinyx shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 233,649 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 164.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 22.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

