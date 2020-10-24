Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

