Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apache’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Shares of APA opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

