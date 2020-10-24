Analyzing The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) & Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and The General Chemical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 0.54% 12.07% 1.81% The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tronox and The General Chemical Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.64 billion 0.53 -$109.00 million $0.47 20.66 The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The General Chemical Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tronox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tronox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tronox and The General Chemical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 1 0 2 0 2.33 The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tronox presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Volatility & Risk

Tronox has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tronox beats The General Chemical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

The General Chemical Group Company Profile

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

