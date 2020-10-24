Analyzing NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evergy and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.48 $669.90 million $2.89 19.51 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.26 $202.12 million $3.42 16.47

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evergy and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 NorthWestern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Evergy presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Risk & Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Evergy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.64% 8.09% 2.65% NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72%

Summary

Evergy beats NorthWestern on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,700 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 12,700 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,604,300 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

