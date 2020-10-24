Analyzing New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) & Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 8.30% 9.43% 3.37% Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

70.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Cheniere Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.59 billion 1.09 $169.51 million $1.95 15.15 Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.26 $648.00 million ($0.57) -85.44

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Resources. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Jersey Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Jersey Resources and Cheniere Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cheniere Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Volatility & Risk

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats New Jersey Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

