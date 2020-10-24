Analyzing New Fortress Energy (NFE) and Its Competitors

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is one of 18 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare New Fortress Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. New Fortress Energy pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 76.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $189.13 million -$33.81 million -31.23 New Fortress Energy Competitors $8.17 billion $384.71 million 4.39

New Fortress Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Fortress Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 New Fortress Energy Competitors 240 568 456 15 2.19

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential downside of 40.98%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 18.81%. Given New Fortress Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -55.38% -11.28% -2.77% New Fortress Energy Competitors 3.83% 28.65% 2.30%

Summary

New Fortress Energy peers beat New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

