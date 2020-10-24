Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) PT at SEK 177.27

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 179.82.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 184 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

