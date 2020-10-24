Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,527 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

