Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.