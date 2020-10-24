Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HWC. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

HWC opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.