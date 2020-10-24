Analysts Offer Predictions for biOasis Technologies Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of biOasis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for biOasis Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BIOAF stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.39. biOasis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

About biOasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

