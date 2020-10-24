Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.