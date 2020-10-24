Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.93). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,600.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

