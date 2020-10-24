Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.