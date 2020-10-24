Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $119.75 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.