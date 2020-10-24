Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

AMRX opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

